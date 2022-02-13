PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores The Associated Press

Sunday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round x-won on the third playoff hole x-Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,476,000 68-71-62-67_268 Patrick Cantlay (300), $893,800 67-66-68-67_268 Xander Schauffele (145), $434,600 67-65-69-68_269 Sahith Theegala (145), $434,600 66-64-69-70_269 Brooks Koepka (145), $434,600 66-66-68-69_269 Billy Horschel (95), $287,000 67-69-68-66_270 Alex Noren (95), $287,000 67-68-67-68_270 Justin Thomas (83), $248,050 67-70-68-66_271 Hideki Matsuyama (83), $248,050 68-68-66-69_271 Jon Rahm (68), $198,850 67-70-68-67_272 Patton Kizzire (68), $198,850 71-65-68-68_272 Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $198,850 70-68-67-67_272 Keith Mitchell (68), $198,850 69-69-66-68_272 Martin Laird (51), $133,250 70-67-69-67_273 Brian Harman (51), $133,250 68-68-70-67_273 Chris Kirk (51), $133,250 70-66-69-68_273 Bubba Watson (51), $133,250 67-69-68-69_273 Louis Oosthuizen (51), $133,250 67-70-67-69_273 Tom Hoge (51), $133,250 69-66-67-71_273 Max Homa (51), $133,250 69-65-68-71_273 Scott Stallings (42), $96,350 67-70-68-69_274 Garrick Higgo (42), $96,350 70-69-64-71_274 Sam Ryder (37), $79,130 72-64-71-68_275 Sebastián Muñoz (37), $79,130 70-67-70-68_275 J.T. Poston (37), $79,130 69-66-70-70_275 Si Woo Kim (30), $58,630 70-68-71-67_276 Cameron Young (30), $58,630 68-69-72-67_276 Keegan Bradley (30), $58,630 68-68-74-66_276 Brendon Todd (30), $58,630 68-69-67-72_276 Sung Kang (30), $58,630 70-70-71-65_276 Adam Hadwin (30), $58,630 66-68-68-74_276 Talor Gooch (30), $58,630 70-64-67-75_276 Russell Knox (22), $45,715 72-68-67-70_277 Russell Henley (22), $45,715 71-69-68-69_277 Carlos Ortiz (22), $45,715 69-67-74-67_277 Rory Sabbatini (22), $45,715 69-68-67-73_277 Lucas Glover (19), $40,590 73-65-70-70_278 Corey Conners (16), $35,670 72-66-69-72_279 Troy Merritt (16), $35,670 72-67-68-72_279 Adam Scott (16), $35,670 68-70-69-72_279 K.H. Lee (16), $35,670 65-70-74-70_279 Kevin Kisner (16), $35,670 67-69-74-69_279 Stewart Cink (11), $26,705 67-71-70-72_280 Zach Johnson (11), $26,705 69-70-69-72_280 Kevin Chappell (11), $26,705 70-69-68-73_280 Martin Trainer (11), $26,705 71-69-68-72_280 Abraham Ancer (11), $26,705 68-67-71-74_280 Francesco Molinari (11), $26,705 70-69-73-68_280 Ryan Moore (8), $20,869 69-71-68-73_281 Branden Grace (8), $20,869 68-69-72-72_281 Doug Ghim (8), $20,869 69-71-72-69_281 Harry Higgs (8), $20,869 66-72-76-67_281 Kramer Hickok (6), $19,303 70-67-72-73_282 Joseph Bramlett (6), $19,303 73-66-71-72_282 Brice Garnett (6), $19,303 69-69-74-70_282 Luke List (6), $19,303 73-66-73-70_282 Kevin Tway (6), $19,303 68-70-75-69_282 Brian Stuard (5), $18,696 71-69-68-75_283 Matt Jones (5), $18,696 72-68-72-71_283 Jordan Spieth (5), $18,368 70-69-72-73_284 Hudson Swafford (5), $18,368 71-69-71-73_284 Stephan Jaeger (5), $18,040 73-67-72-73_285 Joel Dahmen (5), $18,040 71-69-74-71_285 Austin Eckroat (0), $17,794 70-69-69-78_286 Peter Malnati (4), $17,630 69-71-75-72_287 Sepp Straka (4), $17,466 72-68-73-78_291 Charley Hoffman (4), $17,302 67-72-79-75_293