PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

Saturday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64-69_199

Brooks Koepka 66-66-68_200

Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62_201

Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68_201

Talor Gooch 70-64-67_201

Xander Schauffele 67-65-69_201

Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66_202

Tom Hoge 69-66-67_202

Max Homa 69-65-68_202

Alex Noren 67-68-67_202

Adam Hadwin 66-68-68_202

Garrick Higgo 70-69-64_203

Keith Mitchell 69-69-66_204

Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67_204

Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67_204

Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204

Bubba Watson 67-69-68_204

Billy Horschel 67-69-68_204

Patton Kizzire 71-65-68_204

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67_205

Scott Stallings 67-70-68_205

Justin Thomas 67-70-68_205

Jon Rahm 67-70-68_205

Chris Kirk 70-66-69_205

J.T. Poston 69-66-70_205

Martin Laird 70-67-69_206

Brian Harman 68-68-70_206

Abraham Ancer 68-67-71_206

Adam Scott 68-70-69_207

Sebastián Muñoz 70-67-70_207

Corey Conners 72-66-69_207

Kevin Chappell 70-69-68_207

Troy Merritt 72-67-68_207

Sam Ryder 72-64-71_207

Russell Knox 72-68-67_207

Stewart Cink 67-71-70_208

Lucas Glover 73-65-70_208

Zach Johnson 69-70-69_208

Austin Eckroat 70-69-69_208

Brian Stuard 71-69-68_208

Martin Trainer 71-69-68_208

Russell Henley 71-69-68_208

Ryan Moore 69-71-68_208

Si Woo Kim 70-68-71_209

Kramer Hickok 70-67-72_209

Cameron Young 68-69-72_209

Branden Grace 68-69-72_209

K.H. Lee 65-70-74_209

Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210

Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74_210

Kevin Kisner 67-69-74_210

Keegan Bradley 68-68-74_210

Jordan Spieth 70-69-72_211

Hudson Swafford 71-69-71_211

Sung Kang 70-70-71_211

Brice Garnett 69-69-74_212

Luke List 73-66-73_212

Francesco Molinari 70-69-73_212

Doug Ghim 69-71-72_212

Matt Jones 72-68-72_212

Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72_212

Kevin Tway 68-70-75_213

Sepp Straka 72-68-73_213

Harry Higgs 66-72-76_214

Joel Dahmen 71-69-74_214

Peter Malnati 69-71-75_215

Charley Hoffman 67-72-79_218

