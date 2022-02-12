PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Third Round
Sahith Theegala 66-64-69_199
Brooks Koepka 66-66-68_200
Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62_201
Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68_201
Talor Gooch 70-64-67_201
Xander Schauffele 67-65-69_201
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66_202
Tom Hoge 69-66-67_202
Max Homa 69-65-68_202
Alex Noren 67-68-67_202
Adam Hadwin 66-68-68_202
Garrick Higgo 70-69-64_203
Keith Mitchell 69-69-66_204
Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67_204
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67_204
Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204
Bubba Watson 67-69-68_204
Billy Horschel 67-69-68_204
Patton Kizzire 71-65-68_204
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67_205
Scott Stallings 67-70-68_205
Justin Thomas 67-70-68_205
Jon Rahm 67-70-68_205
Chris Kirk 70-66-69_205
J.T. Poston 69-66-70_205
Martin Laird 70-67-69_206
Brian Harman 68-68-70_206
Abraham Ancer 68-67-71_206
Adam Scott 68-70-69_207
Sebastián Muñoz 70-67-70_207
Corey Conners 72-66-69_207
Kevin Chappell 70-69-68_207
Troy Merritt 72-67-68_207
Sam Ryder 72-64-71_207
Russell Knox 72-68-67_207
Stewart Cink 67-71-70_208
Lucas Glover 73-65-70_208
Zach Johnson 69-70-69_208
Austin Eckroat 70-69-69_208
Brian Stuard 71-69-68_208
Martin Trainer 71-69-68_208
Russell Henley 71-69-68_208
Ryan Moore 69-71-68_208
Si Woo Kim 70-68-71_209
Kramer Hickok 70-67-72_209
Cameron Young 68-69-72_209
Branden Grace 68-69-72_209
K.H. Lee 65-70-74_209
Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210
Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74_210
Kevin Kisner 67-69-74_210
Keegan Bradley 68-68-74_210
Jordan Spieth 70-69-72_211
Hudson Swafford 71-69-71_211
Sung Kang 70-70-71_211
Brice Garnett 69-69-74_212
Luke List 73-66-73_212
Francesco Molinari 70-69-73_212
Doug Ghim 69-71-72_212
Matt Jones 72-68-72_212
Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72_212
Kevin Tway 68-70-75_213
Sepp Straka 72-68-73_213
Harry Higgs 66-72-76_214
Joel Dahmen 71-69-74_214
Peter Malnati 69-71-75_215
Charley Hoffman 67-72-79_218
