PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

Saturday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Third Round

Sahith Theegala 66-64-69_199 -14

Brooks Koepka 66-66-68_200 -13

Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62_201 -12

Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68_201 -12

Talor Gooch 70-64-67_201 -12

Xander Schauffele 67-65-69_201 -12

Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66_202 -11

Tom Hoge 69-66-67_202 -11

Max Homa 69-65-68_202 -11

Alex Noren 67-68-67_202 -11

Adam Hadwin 66-68-68_202 -11

Garrick Higgo 70-69-64_203 -10

Keith Mitchell 69-69-66_204 -9

Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67_204 -9

Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67_204 -9

Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204 -9

Bubba Watson 67-69-68_204 -9

Billy Horschel 67-69-68_204 -9

Patton Kizzire 71-65-68_204 -9

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67_205 -8

Scott Stallings 67-70-68_205 -8

Justin Thomas 67-70-68_205 -8

Jon Rahm 67-70-68_205 -8

Chris Kirk 70-66-69_205 -8

J.T. Poston 69-66-70_205 -8

Martin Laird 70-67-69_206 -7

Brian Harman 68-68-70_206 -7

Abraham Ancer 68-67-71_206 -7

Adam Scott 68-70-69_207 -6

Sebastián Muñoz 70-67-70_207 -6

Corey Conners 72-66-69_207 -6

Kevin Chappell 70-69-68_207 -6

Troy Merritt 72-67-68_207 -6

Sam Ryder 72-64-71_207 -6

Russell Knox 72-68-67_207 -6

Stewart Cink 67-71-70_208 -5

Lucas Glover 73-65-70_208 -5

Zach Johnson 69-70-69_208 -5

Austin Eckroat 70-69-69_208 -5

Brian Stuard 71-69-68_208 -5

Martin Trainer 71-69-68_208 -5

Russell Henley 71-69-68_208 -5

Ryan Moore 69-71-68_208 -5

Si Woo Kim 70-68-71_209 -4

Kramer Hickok 70-67-72_209 -4

Cameron Young 68-69-72_209 -4

Branden Grace 68-69-72_209 -4

K.H. Lee 65-70-74_209 -4

Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210 -3

Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74_210 -3

Kevin Kisner 67-69-74_210 -3

Keegan Bradley 68-68-74_210 -3

Jordan Spieth 70-69-72_211 -2

Hudson Swafford 71-69-71_211 -2

Sung Kang 70-70-71_211 -2

Brice Garnett 69-69-74_212 -1

Luke List 73-66-73_212 -1

Francesco Molinari 70-69-73_212 -1

Doug Ghim 69-71-72_212 -1

Matt Jones 72-68-72_212 -1

Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72_212 -1

Kevin Tway 68-70-75_213 E

Sepp Straka 72-68-73_213 E

Harry Higgs 66-72-76_214 +1

Joel Dahmen 71-69-74_214 +1

Peter Malnati 69-71-75_215 +2

Charley Hoffman 67-72-79_218 +5

