PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At TPC Scottsdale
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Purse: $8.2 Million
|Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71
|Third Round
Sahith Theegala 66-64-69_199 -14
Brooks Koepka 66-66-68_200 -13
Scottie Scheffler 68-71-62_201 -12
Patrick Cantlay 67-66-68_201 -12
Talor Gooch 70-64-67_201 -12
Xander Schauffele 67-65-69_201 -12
Hideki Matsuyama 68-68-66_202 -11
Tom Hoge 69-66-67_202 -11
Max Homa 69-65-68_202 -11
Alex Noren 67-68-67_202 -11
Adam Hadwin 66-68-68_202 -11
Garrick Higgo 70-69-64_203 -10
Keith Mitchell 69-69-66_204 -9
Rory Sabbatini 69-68-67_204 -9
Louis Oosthuizen 67-70-67_204 -9
Brendon Todd 68-69-67_204 -9
Bubba Watson 67-69-68_204 -9
Billy Horschel 67-69-68_204 -9
Patton Kizzire 71-65-68_204 -9
Matt Fitzpatrick 70-68-67_205 -8
Scott Stallings 67-70-68_205 -8
Justin Thomas 67-70-68_205 -8
Jon Rahm 67-70-68_205 -8
Chris Kirk 70-66-69_205 -8
J.T. Poston 69-66-70_205 -8
Martin Laird 70-67-69_206 -7
Brian Harman 68-68-70_206 -7
Abraham Ancer 68-67-71_206 -7
Adam Scott 68-70-69_207 -6
Sebastián Muñoz 70-67-70_207 -6
Corey Conners 72-66-69_207 -6
Kevin Chappell 70-69-68_207 -6
Troy Merritt 72-67-68_207 -6
Sam Ryder 72-64-71_207 -6
Russell Knox 72-68-67_207 -6
Stewart Cink 67-71-70_208 -5
Lucas Glover 73-65-70_208 -5
Zach Johnson 69-70-69_208 -5
Austin Eckroat 70-69-69_208 -5
Brian Stuard 71-69-68_208 -5
Martin Trainer 71-69-68_208 -5
Russell Henley 71-69-68_208 -5
Ryan Moore 69-71-68_208 -5
Si Woo Kim 70-68-71_209 -4
Kramer Hickok 70-67-72_209 -4
Cameron Young 68-69-72_209 -4
Branden Grace 68-69-72_209 -4
K.H. Lee 65-70-74_209 -4
Joseph Bramlett 73-66-71_210 -3
Carlos Ortiz 69-67-74_210 -3
Kevin Kisner 67-69-74_210 -3
Keegan Bradley 68-68-74_210 -3
Jordan Spieth 70-69-72_211 -2
Hudson Swafford 71-69-71_211 -2
Sung Kang 70-70-71_211 -2
Brice Garnett 69-69-74_212 -1
Luke List 73-66-73_212 -1
Francesco Molinari 70-69-73_212 -1
Doug Ghim 69-71-72_212 -1
Matt Jones 72-68-72_212 -1
Stephan Jaeger 73-67-72_212 -1
Kevin Tway 68-70-75_213 E
Sepp Straka 72-68-73_213 E
Harry Higgs 66-72-76_214 +1
Joel Dahmen 71-69-74_214 +1
Peter Malnati 69-71-75_215 +2
Charley Hoffman 67-72-79_218 +5
