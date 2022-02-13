PGA Tour Waste Management Phoenix Open Par Scores

Sunday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,476,000 68-71-62-67_268 -16…

Sunday At TPC Scottsdale Scottsdale, Ariz. Purse: $8.2 Million Yardage: 7,261; Par: 71 Final Round

Scottie Scheffler (500), $1,476,000 68-71-62-67_268 -16

Patrick Cantlay (300), $893,800 67-66-68-67_268 -16

Xander Schauffele (145), $434,600 67-65-69-68_269 -15

Sahith Theegala (145), $434,600 66-64-69-70_269 -15

Brooks Koepka (145), $434,600 66-66-68-69_269 -15

Billy Horschel (95), $287,000 67-69-68-66_270 -14

Alex Noren (95), $287,000 67-68-67-68_270 -14

Justin Thomas (83), $248,050 67-70-68-66_271 -13

Hideki Matsuyama (83), $248,050 68-68-66-69_271 -13

Jon Rahm (68), $198,850 67-70-68-67_272 -12

Patton Kizzire (68), $198,850 71-65-68-68_272 -12

Matt Fitzpatrick (68), $198,850 70-68-67-67_272 -12

Keith Mitchell (68), $198,850 69-69-66-68_272 -12

Martin Laird (51), $133,250 70-67-69-67_273 -11

Brian Harman (51), $133,250 68-68-70-67_273 -11

Chris Kirk (51), $133,250 70-66-69-68_273 -11

Bubba Watson (51), $133,250 67-69-68-69_273 -11

Louis Oosthuizen (51), $133,250 67-70-67-69_273 -11

Tom Hoge (51), $133,250 69-66-67-71_273 -11

Max Homa (51), $133,250 69-65-68-71_273 -11

Scott Stallings (42), $96,350 67-70-68-69_274 -10

Garrick Higgo (42), $96,350 70-69-64-71_274 -10

Sam Ryder (37), $79,130 72-64-71-68_275 -9

Sebastián Muñoz (37), $79,130 70-67-70-68_275 -9

J.T. Poston (37), $79,130 69-66-70-70_275 -9

Si Woo Kim (30), $58,630 70-68-71-67_276 -8

Cameron Young (30), $58,630 68-69-72-67_276 -8

Keegan Bradley (30), $58,630 68-68-74-66_276 -8

Brendon Todd (30), $58,630 68-69-67-72_276 -8

Sung Kang (30), $58,630 70-70-71-65_276 -8

Adam Hadwin (30), $58,630 66-68-68-74_276 -8

Talor Gooch (30), $58,630 70-64-67-75_276 -8

Russell Knox (22), $45,715 72-68-67-70_277 -7

Russell Henley (22), $45,715 71-69-68-69_277 -7

Carlos Ortiz (22), $45,715 69-67-74-67_277 -7

Rory Sabbatini (22), $45,715 69-68-67-73_277 -7

Lucas Glover (19), $40,590 73-65-70-70_278 -6

Corey Conners (16), $35,670 72-66-69-72_279 -5

Troy Merritt (16), $35,670 72-67-68-72_279 -5

Adam Scott (16), $35,670 68-70-69-72_279 -5

K.H. Lee (16), $35,670 65-70-74-70_279 -5

Kevin Kisner (16), $35,670 67-69-74-69_279 -5

Stewart Cink (11), $26,705 67-71-70-72_280 -4

Zach Johnson (11), $26,705 69-70-69-72_280 -4

Kevin Chappell (11), $26,705 70-69-68-73_280 -4

Martin Trainer (11), $26,705 71-69-68-72_280 -4

Abraham Ancer (11), $26,705 68-67-71-74_280 -4

Francesco Molinari (11), $26,705 70-69-73-68_280 -4

Ryan Moore (8), $20,869 69-71-68-73_281 -3

Branden Grace (8), $20,869 68-69-72-72_281 -3

Doug Ghim (8), $20,869 69-71-72-69_281 -3

Harry Higgs (8), $20,869 66-72-76-67_281 -3

Kramer Hickok (6), $19,303 70-67-72-73_282 -2

Joseph Bramlett (6), $19,303 73-66-71-72_282 -2

Brice Garnett (6), $19,303 69-69-74-70_282 -2

Luke List (6), $19,303 73-66-73-70_282 -2

Kevin Tway (6), $19,303 68-70-75-69_282 -2

Brian Stuard (5), $18,696 71-69-68-75_283 -1

Matt Jones (5), $18,696 72-68-72-71_283 -1

Jordan Spieth (5), $18,368 70-69-72-73_284 E

Hudson Swafford (5), $18,368 71-69-71-73_284 E

Stephan Jaeger (5), $18,040 73-67-72-73_285 +1

Joel Dahmen (5), $18,040 71-69-74-71_285 +1

Austin Eckroat (0), $17,794 70-69-69-78_286 +2

Peter Malnati (4), $17,630 69-71-75-72_287 +3

Sepp Straka (4), $17,466 72-68-73-78_291 +7

Charley Hoffman (4), $17,302 67-72-79-75_293 +9

