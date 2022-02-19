CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 4:49 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension on Saturday.

The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season.

The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured.

But Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go his five assists in a career-high 47 games so far. Pittsburgh is tied with Carolina for first place in the Metropolitan Division.

“Chad exemplifies what it means to be a teammate,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said. “His work ethic and positive attitude never waver and we are happy he will be a part of our team for the next couple of years.”

