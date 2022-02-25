CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID trucker protest to arrive by Biden SOTU | 46% of free COVID-19 tests unclaimed | VDH will send booster alerts | COVID rental aid went to low-income residents | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Penguins' Matheson out indefinitely…

Penguins’ Matheson out indefinitely with upper-body injury

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 6:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury sustained in a loss to New Jersey on Thursday.

Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said Matheson is “week to week.” It is unclear when Matheson was hurt. He skated 19:04 in a 6-1 setback that marked Pittsburgh’s third straight defeat.

Matheson, who has seven goals and 14 assists in 50 games this season for the Penguins, was part of Pittsburgh’s third defensive pairing alongside Chad Ruhwedel.

Pittsburgh recalled P.O. Joseph from its American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to provide depth ahead of a visit by the New York Rangers on Saturday. Joseph has appeared in four games this season for the Penguins and has not registered a point.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up