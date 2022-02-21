CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Pelé extends hospital stay due to infection

The Associated Press

February 21, 2022, 5:29 PM

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection.

The 81-year-old Pelé went in on Feb. 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection, Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement on Monday.

“His clinical conditions are stable, and his release should take place on the next few days,” the hospital said.

Pelé has had chemotherapy to treat the tumor that was found during routine exams at the end of August. He was briefly put in intensive care shortly after the surgery on his colon, and has since recovered.

He was discharged on Sept. 30, almost one month after being hospitalized, but has spent more days in hospital since.

Pelé had been recovering at his home in Guarujá, outside Sao Paulo. He posted on social media several updates on his improving health.

Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups and remains Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 77 in 92 matches.

