Pato, Gallese lead Orlando City past CF Montreal in opener

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 7:57 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alexandre Pato had a go-ahead goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

Pato’s first MLS goal came in the 49th minute and put Orlando up 1-0. Ruan had an assist on the goal. Benji Michel added a goal 10 minutes later to cap the scoring.

Montreal outshot Orlando 10-8, with five shots on goal to three for Orlando.

Sebastian Breza saved one of the three shots he faced for Montreal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

