Olympic Hockey Medalists

Men

1920_Canada, United States, Czechoslovakia

1924_Canada, United States, Britain

1928_Canada, Sweden, Switzerland

1932_Canada, United States, Germany

1936_Britain, Canada, United States

1948_Canada, Czechoslovakia, Switzerland

1952_Canada, United States, Sweden

1956_Soviet Union, United States, Canada

1960_United States, Canada, Soviet Union

1964_Soviet Union, Sweden, Czechoslovakia

1968_Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Canada

1972_Soviet Union, United States, Czechoslovakia

1976_Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, West Germany

1980_United States, Soviet Union, Sweden

1984_Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, Sweden

1988_Soviet Union, Finland, Sweden

1992_Unified Team, Canada, Czechoslovakia

1994_Sweden, Canada, Finland

1998_Czech Republic, Russia, Finland

2002_Canada, United States, Russia

2006_Sweden, Finland, Czech Republic

2010_Canada, United States, Finland

2014_Canada, Sweden, Finland

2018_OA Russia, Germany, Canada

2022_Finland, Russian Olympic Committee, Slovakia

Women

1998_United States, Canada, Finland

2002_Canada, United States, Sweden

2006_Canada, Sweden, United States

2010_Canada, United States, Finland

2014_Canada, United States, Switzerland

2018_United States, Canada, Finland

2022_Canada, United States, Finland

