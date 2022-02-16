Norway 9, Italy 4 Norway 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 2 2 — 9 Italy 1 0…

Norway 9, Italy 4

Norway 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 2 2 2 — 9 Italy 1 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 4

Norway

Team Shots: 71, Team Points: 218, Team Percentage: 77.

T. Nergaard Shots: 18, Points: 55, Percentage: 76.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 18, Points: 69, Percentage: 96.

S. Walstad Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 17, Points: 36, Percentage: 53.

Italy

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 213, Team Percentage: 74.

S. Arman Shots: 18, Points: 51, Percentage: 71.

M. Giovanella Shots: 18, Points: 56, Percentage: 78.

A. Mosaner Shots: 18, Points: 58, Percentage: 81.

J. Retornaz Shots: 18, Points: 48, Percentage: 67.

