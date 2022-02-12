Norway 7, United States 6 Norway 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 7 United States…

Norway 7, United States 6

Norway 1 0 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 0 — 7 United States 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 — 6

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 269, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

United States

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 78.

M. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

J. Landsteiner Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

C. Plys Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

J. Shuster Shots: 19, Points: 58, Percentage: 76.

