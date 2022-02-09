OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » Norway 7, Switzerland 4

Norway 7, Switzerland 4

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Norway 7, Switzerland 4

Norway 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 7
Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 4

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 84.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Army’s next phase of cloud includes OCONUS, desktop-as-a-service

White House task force recommends agencies get better at informing employees about union rights

Army adjusting expectations for first IVAS release

'Long-overdue' USPS reform bill set to save agency $50B over decade passes House

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up