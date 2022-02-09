Norway 7, Switzerland 4
|Norway
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|—
|7
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|4
Norway
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.
T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 84.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
