Norway 7, Switzerland 4 Norway 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 — 7 Switzerland 1 0…

Norway 7, Switzerland 4

Norway 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 2 — 7 Switzerland 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 — 4

Norway

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 20, Points: 57, Percentage: 71.

T. Nergaard Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

S. Walstad Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 268, Team Percentage: 84.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

B. Schwarz Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

