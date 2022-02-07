OLYMPICS NEWS: Who won gold today? | American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | Gu wins gold for China | Local Olympians
Norway 6, Britain 5

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:52 AM

Norway 6, Britain 5

Norway 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 1 6
Britain 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 5

Norway

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 134, Team Percentage: 84.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 82, Percentage: 85.

K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.

Britain

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 131, Team Percentage: 82.

B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 78, Percentage: 81.

J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.

