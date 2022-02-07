Norway 6, Britain 5
|Norway
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|—
|6
|Britain
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|5
Norway
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 134, Team Percentage: 84.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 82, Percentage: 85.
K. Skaslien Shots: 16, Points: 52, Percentage: 81.
Britain
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 131, Team Percentage: 82.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: 78, Percentage: 81.
J. Dodds Shots: 16, Points: 53, Percentage: 83.
