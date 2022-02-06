Norway 6, Britain 2 Norway 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 6 Britain 0 0 1 0…

Norway 6, Britain 2

Norway 1 1 0 1 1 0 2 0 — 6 Britain 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 — 2

Norway

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: 139, Team Percentage: 89.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: 87, Percentage: 91.

K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: 52, Percentage: 87.

Britain

Team Shots: 38, Team Points: 112, Team Percentage: 74.

B. Mouat Shots: 23, Points: 74, Percentage: 80.

J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: 38, Percentage: 63.

