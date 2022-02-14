OLYMPICS NEWS: The Latest from Beijing | USA men's hockey lose in shootout | Shiffrin prepares for combined race | US finishes 1-2 in ski slopestyle | Top photos
Norway 12, ROC 5

The Associated Press

February 14, 2022, 10:36 PM

Norway 3 0 0 1 4 0 1 0 1 2 12
ROC 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 5

Norway

Team Shots: 70, Team Points: 243, Team Percentage: 87.

T. Nergaard Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

M. Vaagberg Shots: 18, Points: 62, Percentage: 86.

S. Walstad Shots: 18, Points: 63, Percentage: 88.

M. Hoeiberg Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.

ROC

Team Shots: 72, Team Points: 221, Team Percentage: 77.

S. Glukhov Shots: 18, Points: 44, Percentage: 61.

A. Kalalb Shots: 18, Points: 68, Percentage: 94.

E. Klimov Shots: 18, Points: 50, Percentage: 69.

D. Mironov Shots: 18, Points: 59, Percentage: 82.

