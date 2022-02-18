OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Free skate world record shattered | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | Gu wins 3rd Olympic medal | Top photos
Norrie holds off Korda to reach Delray Beach semifinals

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 7:28 PM

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Top-seeded Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open, beating No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (4) on Friday.

Korda won the first two points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost six of the next seven points and couldn’t recover. He was a finalist last year.

Norrie will face fourth-seeded Tommy Paul in the semifinals. Paul — who has dropped only six games in his two matches at Delray so far this year — eased past Stefan Kozlov 6-3, 6-1.

Other quarterfinals scheduled for later Friday had No. 2 seed Reilly Opelka facing Adrian Mannarino, and No. 3 seed Grigor Dimitrov playing John Millman.

