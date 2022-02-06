OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Nice misses chance to take 2nd place after 1-0 home defeat

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 2:05 PM

PARIS (AP) — Nice missed its chance to take second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot when it lost 1-0 at home to struggling Clermont on Sunday.

Winger Elbasan Rashani scored for promoted Clermont in the 77th minute as Nice stayed one point behind second-place Marseille.

The defeat means league leader Paris Saint-Germain can move 13 points clear at the top with a win at defending champion Lille later Sunday.

PSG drew away and lost at home to Lille last season without scoring a goal. Lille conceded only 23 goals during that campaign, but standout goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s departure to AC Milan has proved costly.

In other matches Sunday, coach Julien Stephan’s Strasbourg continued its fine form by beating Nantes 1-0 at home to move into fourth spot and a Europa League place. Veteran midfielder Dimitri Lienard netted in the 73rd.

Stephan’s former side Rennes remains one back in fifth after winning 2-0 at home to Brest, with striker Gaetan Laborde and winger Martin Terrier grabbing their 11th league goals.

Reims routed Bordeaux 5-0, while the game between Troyes and Metz ended at 0-0. Also, Lorient beat Lens 2-0.

