NHRA Arizona Nationals Results

|Sunday
|Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park
|Chandler, Ariz.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas; 2. Clay Millican; 3. Josh Hart; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Brittany Force; 6. Shawn Langdon; 7. Tony Schumacher; 8. Rob Passey; 9. Leah Pruett; 10. Antron Brown; 11. Jim Maroney; 12. Justin Ashley; 13. Austin Prock; 14. Tripp Tatum; 15. Doug Kalitta; 16. Doug Foley.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight; 2. Matt Hagan; 3. Tim Wilkerson; 4. John Force; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Cruz Pedregon; 7. Bob Tasca III; 8. Alexis DeJoria; 9. Chad Green; 10. Jim Campbell; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. J.R. Todd; 13. Bobby Bode; 14. Jeff Arend; 15. Jeff Diehl; 16. Paul Lee.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield; 2. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 3. Kyle Koretsky; 4. Mason McGaha; 5. Greg Anderson; 6. Deric Kramer; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Erica Enders; 9. Dallas Glenn; 10. Rodger Brogdon; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Cristian Cuadra; 13. John Cerbone; 14. Matt Hartford; 15. Bo Butner; 16. Alan Prusiensky.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Mike Salinas, 3.751 seconds, 318.24 mph def. Clay Millican, 3.769 seconds, 322.73 mph.
|Funny Car
Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.837, 330.39 def. Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 4.045, 267.00.
|Pro Stock
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.526, 210.50 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.539, 210.24.
|Super Stock
Ryan McClanahan, Chevy Cobalt, 21.649, 46.98 def. Larry McLanahan, Ford Mustang, Broke – No Show.
|Stock Eliminator
Leo Glasbrenner, Chevy Camaro, 9.414, 136.28 def. Jeff Jerome, Plymouth Savoy, 10.164, 130.24.
|Super Comp
Dan Foley, Dragster, 8.901, 174.44 def. James Glenn, Dragster, 8.905, 175.09.
|Super Gas
Mark Yeager, Chevy Corvette, 9.905, 169.53 def. Mike Boehner, Chevy Camaro, 9.924, 151.17.
|Super Street
Matthew Bong, Ford Mustang, 10.901, 136.65 def. Troy Grant, Chevy Nova, 10.882, 141.62.
|Top Dragster
Art Hoover, Dragster, 6.428, 207.30 def. Rodger Comstock, Dragster, 7.187, 185.97.
|Top Sportsman
Don Meziere, Chevy Cobalt, 6.909, 162.14 def. Mike Ferderer, Pontiac Grand Am, Broke.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Shawn Langdon, 3.699, 330.47 def. Antron Brown, 3.742, 321.42; Brittany Force, 3.671, 333.49 def. Austin Prock, 4.105, 248.02; Tony Schumacher, 3.892, 263.41 def. Justin Ashley, 4.026, 303.57; Rob Passey, 4.318, 263.62 def. Doug Kalitta, 5.606, 182.01; Mike Salinas, 3.671, 331.12 def. Jim Maroney, 3.977, 257.48; Steve Torrence, 3.686, 328.14 def. Doug Foley, 12.043, 75.60; Clay Millican, 3.768, 320.28 def. Tripp Tatum, 5.289, 115.87; Josh Hart, 3.705, 332.10 def. Leah Pruett, 3.699, 330.07;
|Quarterfinals
Hart, 3.787, 319.14 def. Passey, 7.889, 85.22; Torrence, 3.710, 325.92 def. Force, 3.709, 330.31; Salinas, 3.692, 330.55 def. Langdon, 3.726, 328.54; Millican, 3.752, 325.85 def. Schumacher, 4.993, 138.83;
|Semifinals
Millican, 3.693, 330.15 def. Hart, 3.739, 329.02; Salinas, 3.693, 322.19 def. Torrence, 5.981, 121.76;
|Final
Salinas, 3.751, 318.24 def. Millican, 3.769, 322.73.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.870, 328.30 def. Bobby Bode, Mustang, 5.051, 150.97; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 4.250, 211.93 def. Jeff Arend, Chevy Monte Carlo, 5.950, 116.09; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.864, 329.42 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 9.484, 65.48; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.850, 332.26 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.063, 277.43; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.310, 213.74 def. Jeff Diehl, Toyota Camry, 6.087, 116.66; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.849, 331.20 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.029, 311.20; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.915, 327.51 def. Chad Green, Mustang, 3.946, 320.81; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Supra, 3.944, 324.59 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.303, 285.41;
|Quarterfinals
Wilkerson, 3.856, 331.45 def. Pedregon, 3.905, 326.71; Hagan, 3.864, 329.91 def. DeJoria, 3.941, 324.44; Force, 3.902, 329.42 def. Capps, 3.869, 327.74; Hight, 3.855, 330.55 def. Tasca III, 3.922, 332.84;
|Semifinals
Hagan, 3.875, 332.18 def. Wilkerson, 3.857, 333.16; Hight, 3.847, 326.63 def. Force, 7.231, 86.59;
|Final
Hight, 3.837, 330.39 def. Hagan, 4.045, 267.00.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Camrie Caruso, Chevy Camaro, 6.538, 210.08 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.559, 209.95; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 33.781, 186.74 def. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.547, 208.81 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.555, 209.10; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.537, 210.18 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.571, 209.01; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.525, 210.97 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.564, 208.55; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.544, 210.73 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 6.549, 208.49; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.528, 210.24 def. John Cerbone, Camaro, 6.560, 209.56; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.503, 211.23 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, Foul – Red Light;
|Quarterfinals
M. McGaha, 6.574, 208.88 def. Enders, 6.570, 209.72; Koretsky, 6.555, 210.24 def. Caruso, 6.566, 209.98; Coughlin Jr., 6.558, 210.01 def. Kramer, 6.557, 209.26; Stanfield, 6.534, 210.83 def. Anderson, 6.537, 209.33;
|Semifinals
Coughlin Jr., 6.575, 210.18 def. Koretsky, 6.561, 209.46; Stanfield, 6.538, 210.21 def. M. McGaha, 10.278, 88.10;
|Final
Stanfield, 6.526, 210.50 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.539, 210.24.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Mike Salinas, 181; 2. Justin Ashley, 159; 3. Steve Torrence, 152; 4. Brittany Force, 139; 5. Josh Hart, 125; 6. Austin Prock, 123; 7. Clay Millican, 122; 8. Tony Schumacher, 89; 9. Shawn Langdon, 86; 10. Antron Brown, 80.
|Funny Car
1. Robert Hight, 247; 2. Matt Hagan, 182; 3. Ron Capps, 159; 4. Cruz Pedregon, 131; 5. Tim Wilkerson, 110; 6. Alexis DeJoria, 106; 7. (tie) John Force, 104; Bob Tasca III, 104; 9. J.R. Todd, 86; 10. Jim Campbell, 64.
|Pro Stock
1. Aaron Stanfield, 224; 2. Erica Enders, 188; 3. Greg Anderson, 133; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 126; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 119; 6. Deric Kramer, 110; 7. Mason McGaha, 103; 8. (tie) Bo Butner, 86; Camrie Caruso, 86; 10. Dallas Glenn, 85.
