NCAA Division II Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, November 20 New Haven 38, Bentley 13 Shepherd 38, Findlay 31 Notre Dame (Ohio)…

All Times EST

First Round

Saturday, November 20

New Haven 38, Bentley 13

Shepherd 38, Findlay 31

Notre Dame (Ohio) 33, Slippery Rock 25

Grand Valley St. 20, Lindenwood 3

Harding 30, Washburn 14

Northwest Mo. St. 50, Central Wash. 21

West Ga. 23, Albany St. (Ga.) 7

Bowie St. 31, Lenoir-Rhyne 10

Newberry 33, West Florida 30, OT

Bemidji St. 28, Augustana (S.D.) 24

Angelo St. 48, Minn. Duluth 14

Neb.-Kearney 31, Western Colo. 24

Second Round

Saturday, November 27

Kutztown 10, New Haven 7

Shepherd 38, Notre Dame (Ohio) 34

Ferris St. 54, Grand Valley St. 20

Northwest Mo. St. 28, Harding 9

Valdosta St. 66, West Ga. 35

Bowie St. 13, Newberry 10

Colo. Sch. of Mines 55, Bemidji St. 6

Angelo St. 20, Neb.-Kearney 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday, December 4

Shepherd 30, Kutztown 28

Ferris St. 41, Northwest Mo. St. 20

Valdosta St. 41, Bowie St. 17

Colo. Sch. of Mines 34, Angelo St. 26

Semifinals

Saturday, December 11

Ferris St. 55, Shepherd 7

Valdosta St. 34, Colo. Sch. of Mines 31

Championship

Saturday, December 18

Ferris St. 58, Valdosta St. 17

