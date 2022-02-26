NASCAR-Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 Results

Saturday At Auto Club Speedway Fontana, Calif. Lap length: 2.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Cole Custer, Ford,…

Saturday

At Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, Calif.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Cole Custer, Ford, 165 laps, 146.5 rating, 0 points.

2. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 165, 124.8, 49.

3. (4) Trevor Bayne, Toyota, 165, 112.7, 44.

4. (11) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 165, 106.9, 39.

5. (28) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 165, 69.0, 32.

6. (13) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 165, 96.0, 35.

7. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 165, 94.4, 39.

8. (20) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 165, 108.9, 45.

9. (16) Riley Herbst, Ford, 165, 88.8, 29.

10. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 165, 83.0, 30.

11. (30) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 165, 79.2, 26.

12. (5) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 165, 96.7, 32.

13. (12) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 165, 90.4, 36.

14. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 165, 72.8, 23.

15. (18) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 165, 60.7, 22.

16. (22) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 165, 61.3, 21.

17. (10) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 165, 65.5, 20.

18. (38) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 165, 52.2, 19.

19. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 165, 73.0, 18.

20. (36) Joey Gase, Toyota, 165, 43.8, 17.

21. (34) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 165, 44.5, 16.

22. (24) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 165, 50.3, 15.

23. (25) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 165, 49.3, 14.

24. (19) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 165, 45.0, 13.

25. (29) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 163, 62.0, 0.

26. (31) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 163, 52.0, 11.

27. (8) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 162, 33.3, 10.

28. (33) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 162, 33.8, 9.

29. (37) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 161, 63.2, 8.

30. (23) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, accident, 159, 59.3, 7.

31. (27) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 158, 32.7, 6.

32. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 156, 79.2, 5.

33. (3) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 155, 90.2, 13.

34. (26) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 154, 51.5, 3.

35. (32) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 150, 41.3, 2.

36. (35) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 131, 24.7, 1.

37. (15) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 69.2, 1.

38. (7) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, engine, 6, 26.5, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.97 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 5 minutes, 5 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .565 seconds.

Caution Flags: 12 for 58 laps.

Lead Changes: 19 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-13; T.Bayne 14-23; N.Gragson 24; T.Bayne 25-38; D.Hemric 39-48; C.Custer 49-59; N.Gragson 60; C.Custer 61-72; J.Allgaier 73; B.Jones 74-76; C.Custer 77-103; N.Gragson 104; J.Allgaier 105-108; N.Gragson 109-124; T.Gibbs 125-127; J.Allgaier 128-129; N.Gragson 130-134; C.Custer 135-143; N.Gragson 144; C.Custer 145-165

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Custer, 5 times for 80 laps; N.Gragson, 6 times for 25 laps; T.Bayne, 2 times for 24 laps; A.Allmendinger, 1 time for 13 laps; D.Hemric, 1 time for 10 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 7 laps; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 3 laps; B.Jones, 1 time for 3 laps.

Wins: A.Hill, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Allmendinger, 90; 2. N.Gragson, 89; 3. J.Allgaier, 87; 4. R.Herbst, 71; 5. R.Sieg, 71; 6. T.Gibbs, 71; 7. J.Berry, 63; 8. A.Alfredo, 62; 9. D.Hemric, 61; 10. B.Brown, 60; 11. A.Hill, 57; 12. S.Mayer, 51; 13. T.Bayne, 44; 14. J.Burton, 41; 15. J.Yeley, 39; 16. S.Creed, 36.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

