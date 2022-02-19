CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It's What's…

NASCAR-Xfinity Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 Results

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:01 PM

Saturday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 120 laps, 47 points.

2. (11) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 120, 51.

3. (14) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120, 40.

4. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, 120, 42.

5. (17) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 120, 42.

6. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 120, 31.

7. (16) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 120, 30.

8. (19) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 120, 41.

9. (31) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 120, 28.

10. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 120, 34.

11. (15) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 120, 35.

12. (38) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 120, 25.

13. (21) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 120, 24.

14. (6) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 120, 23.

15. (20) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 120, 22.

16. (7) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 120, 24.

17. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 120, 22.

18. (8) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 120, 19.

19. (27) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 120, 18.

20. (25) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 120, 17.

21. (36) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 120, 16.

22. (33) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 15.

23. (3) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 14.

24. (32) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 13.

25. (18) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, accident, 119, 12.

26. (28) Joey Gase, Ford, 119, 11.

27. (30) Jesse Iwuji, Chevrolet, 118, 10.

28. (1) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 116, 29.

29. (29) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 110, 8.

30. (34) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 105, 16.

31. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 95, 6.

32. (23) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 5.

33. (37) Shane Lee, Toyota, accident, 91, 4.

34. (5) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 91, 3.

35. (26) Cj McLaughlin, Ford, accident, 91, 2.

36. (12) Drew Dollar, Toyota, accident, 14, 1.

37. (35) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, accident, 13, 1.

38. (22) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, engine, 11, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

