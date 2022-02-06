OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Busch…

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 Results

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 3:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sunday

At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles.

Lap length: 0.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 25 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

3. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

4. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 25, 0.

5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 25, 0.

6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

7. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 25, 0.

8. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 25, 0.

9. (7) BJ McLeod, Ford, 23, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS reform bill now avoids higher health premiums for other federal employees

Biden administration doubles down on greener energy for agencies, USPS electric vehicles

Pentagon shifts CMMC program to CIO, eliminates Arrington’s old role

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up