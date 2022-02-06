NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 Results

Sunday At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles. Lap length: 0.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Busch,…

Sunday

At Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles.

Lap length: 0.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 25 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

3. (3) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

4. (4) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 25, 0.

5. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 25, 0.

6. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

7. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 25, 0.

8. (6) Aric Almirola, Ford, 25, 0.

9. (7) BJ McLeod, Ford, 23, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

