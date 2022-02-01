Mexican defender Salcedo moves back to MLS with Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo was acquired by Toronto from Mexico’s Tigres on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year…

TORONTO (AP) — Defender Carlos Salcedo was acquired by Toronto from Mexico’s Tigres on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year contract as a designated player.

The deal for the 28-year-old includes a 2025 option.

Salcedo has made 48 appearances for Mexico and has played for Salt Lake (2013-14), Chivas (2015-18), Fiorentina (2016-17) and Eintracht Frankfurt (2017-19).

“I know Toronto well because I’ve known (in) the past years they did great stuff,” Salcedo said. “For me that’s the main reason — to be in a team that wants to fight for every competition. So I’m here to help the team and do great things during this period.”

Designated players have only a portion of their salary count against a team’s salary cap payroll.

Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo was dealt to Tigres by Toronto in a separate transaction.

Toronto also hired retired defender Justin Morrow as the club’s technical development manager. Morrow will assist players in moving between the youth academy and senior team.

One of the leaders at Black Players for Change, Morrow also will lead equity diversity and inclusion efforts in collaboration with initiatives by team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Morrow retired after the 2021 season. He spent eight of 12 Major League Soccer seasons with Toronto.

“He brings out the best in people,” coach Bob Bradley said.

