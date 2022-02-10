MATCHDAY: Sevilla looks to pressure Madrid; PSG faces Rennes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday: SPAIN Sevilla hosts Elche needing a win to ensure that…

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:

SPAIN

Sevilla hosts Elche needing a win to ensure that Real Madrid does not run away with the Spanish league lead. With Atlético Madrid and Barcelona struggling this season, only Sevilla has been able to keep up with Madrid. But last round’s 0-0 draw at Osasuna, when Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic had a late penalty saved, allowed the pacesetters to open a six-point gap at the top of the table.

GERMANY

Cologne will have to do without top scorer Anthony Modeste as it visits Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The home team is just a point behind sixth-place Cologne and looking for a tonic after losing 3-2 at Bayern Munich last weekend. Modeste is arguably Cologne’s most important player, but he’s ruled out of the game with an unspecified illness. The 33-year-old French striker has scored 14 of Cologne’s 33 goals in the league. Sebastian Andersson will hope to fill in, though the Swedish forward hasn’t scored since the 4-1 derby win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in November – it was Cologne’s last win without a Modeste goal.

FRANCE

Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino faces the only side to beat him in the league this season when Rennes visits Parc des Princes. But rather than getting one back on the Brittany side his priority is keeping key players fresh and injury-free for the Champions League game against Real Madrid next Tuesday. PSG’s large lead of 13 points gives Pochettino a big cushion with 15 games remaining, so he can well afford to rest star forwards Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi if he wants. It could be a good chance for Bruno Genesio’s attack-minded Rennes to do the double and move up to fourth place. Forwards Gaetan Laborde and Martin Terrier are level with Mbappe on 11 league goals.

