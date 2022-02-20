CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » MATCHDAY: Celta hosts Levante;…

MATCHDAY: Celta hosts Levante; Napoli at Cagliari

The Associated Press

February 20, 2022, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Celta Vigo hosts Levante with the visitors boosted by a stunning 1-0 win at defending champion Atlético Madrid in the previous round for only its second victory in the Spanish league this season. The result still left Levante in a tough fight to avoid relegation as it remained last and 10 points from safety. Celta sits midtable after losing only one of its last eight league matches — 1-0 at Real Sociedad last month. The team coached by Eduardo Coudet has won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. Celta has kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches, and in 10 of its 24 league games this season.

ITALY

Third-place Napoli travels to relegation-threatened Cagliari with the chance to go level on points with Serie A leader AC Milan, which was held 2-2 at Salernitana on Saturday. Milan leads the Italian league with 56 points, two ahead of city rival Inter Milan which has a game in hand. Napoli is third with 53 points, six ahead of fourth-place Juventus. Bologna hosts Spezia in the other league game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Army National Guard once again seeing less demand as COVID enters new phase

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up