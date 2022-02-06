OLYMPICS NEWS: American Chen breaks short program record | Canada surges past USA in women's hockey | US-born 'Snow Princess' wins gold for China | Meet local Olympians
MATCHDAY: Athletic looks to move closer to European places

The Associated Press

February 6, 2022, 11:09 AM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Athletic Bilbao tries to move closer to the European qualification spots when it hosts Espanyol in the Spanish league. A win will leave Athletic within a point of Basque Country rival Real Sociedad, which sits in sixth and in the final European League place. Athletic last week eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. It will host Valencia on Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals. Espanyol, sitting in 13th place in the league, is winless in its last four games in all competitions, including the last three in the league.

ITALY

Bottom of the Serie A table Salernitana hosts Spezia, which despite a minus-18 goal difference is comfortably above the drop zone thanks in large part to an unlikely three-game winning run in the league.

