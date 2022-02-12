OLYMPIC NEWS: No Anderson, Marino in big air finals | Monday's gold medals | ROC skater Valieva cleared to compete | First Black speed skating gold medal | Must see Olympic photos
Home » Sports » Man U's lean spell…

Man U’s lean spell continues with 1-1 draw vs. Southampton

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 10:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United’s lean spell continued with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday as Cristiano Ronaldo’s run without a goal extended to six games.

Che Adams grabbed Southampton’s equalizer in the 48th minute to cancel out the opener in the 21st by Jadon Sancho, who scored at Old Trafford for the first time since joining United in the offseason.

The latest setback for United came four days after a 1-1 draw at last-place Burnley and a week after getting eliminated from the FA Cup at the hands of second-tier Middlesbrough at home following a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw. On all three occasions, United has led 1-0 at halftime.

“We had an excellent half hour, but in the end it’s about playing in that way for more than just one half,” United manager Ralf Rangnick said.

“We told them exactly that (at halftime), that we have to be aggressive, we have to stay compact, we shouldn’t give them any space,” he said. “This is what we told them, obviously. But in the end it’s a different thing to perform like that on the pitch.”

United moved onto the same number of points as fourth-place West Ham but remained outside the Champions League positions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, hasn’t scored in 2022 — his last goal was against Burnley on Dec. 30 — though he did have a goal ruled out for offside in the second half and had a shot cleared away from near the goal-line after rounding the goalkeeper early in the first half.

Southampton is proving a problem for the bigger teams in the league, with this result coming on the heels of a draw with Manchester City — ending the leaders’ 12-game winning run — and a win at Tottenham in midweek.

“It’s very enjoyable with this team,” Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said. “We are really good to watch to be honest. It’s fantastic from our side. We always have a solution and a new way of playing and this is good to watch and the way we want to go.”

Sancho’s goal was a tap-in at the far post from a cross by Marcus Rashford, who had been released by a fine pass from deep by Bruno Fernandes.

Inspired by Paul Pogba, United was much the better team in the first half but faded after the break — like against Middlesbrough and Burnley.

And Adams made the hosts pay by stroking in a low finish off the far post after finding himself free on the left and played onside by Luke Shaw.

“We have to understand where we are,” said Rangnick, who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager at the start of December. “We got a point today; we expected three and needed three, but that is the situation. That is why there was a change of manager and why we are here.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up