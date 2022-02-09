OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Lukaku goal puts Chelsea through to Club World Cup final

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:35 PM

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chelsea will get another chance to win the Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final.

Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the south American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that. Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku’s goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

