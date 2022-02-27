CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Luca de la Torre scores 1st goal of season for Heracles

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 4:19 PM

American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heracles beat Zwolle 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

De la Torre, a 23-year-old from San Diego, put Heracles ahead in the 19th minute Saturday when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 23 yards.

De la Torre’s only other goal for Heracles was against Zwolle last March 7.

He has made five appearances for the U.S.

