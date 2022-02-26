CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Lod goal helps Minnesota open MSL with draw at Philadelphia

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 5:34 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Robin Lod scored the first goal of the Major League Soccer season in the 23rd minute of the season opener and that was enough to give Minnesota United a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

Franco Fragapane dribbled deep to the Union backline before centering the ball back to Lod for a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner.

A dozen minutes later Cory Burke got the equalizer on a header from close range off a long cross by Jakob Glesnes.

