Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

Saturday At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71 Third Round Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196 -17…

Saturday At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander Lakewood Ranch, Fla. Purse: $750,000 Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71 Third Round

Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196 -17

MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197 -16

Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198 -15

Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198 -15

Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199 -14

Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200 -13

John Augenstein 67-68-65_200 -13

Jay Card III 66-67-67_200 -13

Eric Cole 69-62-69_200 -13

Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200 -13

Justin Lower 69-66-66_201 -12

Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201 -12

Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201 -12

Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201 -12

Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201 -12

Albin Choi 64-67-70_201 -12

Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201 -12

Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202 -11

Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202 -11

Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202 -11

Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202 -11

Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203 -10

Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203 -10

Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203 -10

Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203 -10

Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203 -10

Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203 -10

Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203 -10

Will Gordon 65-68-70_203 -10

Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203 -10

Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204 -9

Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204 -9

Harry Hall 70-66-68_204 -9

Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204 -9

Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204 -9

George Cunningham 66-69-69_204 -9

Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204 -9

Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204 -9

John Pak 67-66-71_204 -9

Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204 -9

Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204 -9

Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205 -8

Justin Suh 70-66-69_205 -8

Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205 -8

Carson Young 67-68-70_205 -8

Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205 -8

Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205 -8

A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205 -8

Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205 -8

Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205 -8

Vince India 66-66-73_205 -8

Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206 -7

Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206 -7

Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206 -7

Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206 -7

Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206 -7

Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206 -7

Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207 -6

John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207 -6

Joey Garber 71-64-72_207 -6

Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207 -6

Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207 -6

Martin Contini 68-65-75_208 -5

Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209 -4

Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209 -4

Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210 -3

Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210 -3

Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213 E

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.