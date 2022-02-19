Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
|Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
|Third Round
Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196 -17
MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197 -16
Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198 -15
Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198 -15
Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199 -14
Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200 -13
John Augenstein 67-68-65_200 -13
Jay Card III 66-67-67_200 -13
Eric Cole 69-62-69_200 -13
Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200 -13
Justin Lower 69-66-66_201 -12
Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201 -12
Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201 -12
Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201 -12
Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201 -12
Albin Choi 64-67-70_201 -12
Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201 -12
Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202 -11
Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202 -11
Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202 -11
Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202 -11
Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203 -10
Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203 -10
Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203 -10
Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203 -10
Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203 -10
Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203 -10
Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203 -10
Will Gordon 65-68-70_203 -10
Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203 -10
Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204 -9
Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204 -9
Harry Hall 70-66-68_204 -9
Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204 -9
Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204 -9
George Cunningham 66-69-69_204 -9
Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204 -9
Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204 -9
John Pak 67-66-71_204 -9
Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204 -9
Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204 -9
Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205 -8
Justin Suh 70-66-69_205 -8
Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205 -8
Carson Young 67-68-70_205 -8
Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205 -8
Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205 -8
A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205 -8
Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205 -8
Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205 -8
Vince India 66-66-73_205 -8
Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206 -7
Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206 -7
Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206 -7
Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206 -7
Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206 -7
Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206 -7
Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207 -6
John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207 -6
Joey Garber 71-64-72_207 -6
Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207 -6
Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207 -6
Martin Contini 68-65-75_208 -5
Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209 -4
Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209 -4
Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210 -3
Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210 -3
Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213 E
