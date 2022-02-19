CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test COVID treatments | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Korn Ferry Tour LECOM…

Korn Ferry Tour LECOM Suncoast Classic Par Scores

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 6:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Lakewood National Golf Course-Commander
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
Purse: $750,000
Yardage: 7,113; Par: 71
Third Round

Michael Gellerman 65-66-65_196  -17

MJ Daffue 68-65-64_197  -16

Ben Griffin 69-64-65_198  -15

Byeong Hun An 65-66-67_198  -15

Zecheng Dou 64-64-71_199  -14

Peter Uihlein 66-70-64_200  -13

John Augenstein 67-68-65_200  -13

Jay Card III 66-67-67_200  -13

Eric Cole 69-62-69_200  -13

Callum Tarren 70-61-69_200  -13

Justin Lower 69-66-66_201  -12

Scott Harrington 65-69-67_201  -12

Sean O’Hair 67-66-68_201  -12

Trevor Werbylo 66-66-69_201  -12

Mark Hubbard 69-62-70_201  -12

Albin Choi 64-67-70_201  -12

Chad Ramey 65-66-70_201  -12

Nicholas Lindheim 68-65-69_202  -11

Seonghyeon Kim 67-66-69_202  -11

Zack Fischer 64-68-70_202  -11

Max Greyserman 65-66-71_202  -11

Nicolas Echavarria 66-70-67_203  -10

Ryan Brehm 68-68-67_203  -10

Tyson Alexander 66-69-68_203  -10

Ryan McCormick 68-67-68_203  -10

Corey Pereira 68-66-69_203  -10

Jared Wolfe 68-66-69_203  -10

Brad Brunner 68-65-70_203  -10

Will Gordon 65-68-70_203  -10

Davis Thompson 66-64-73_203  -10

Matt McCarty 71-65-68_204   -9

Ben Taylor 70-66-68_204   -9

Harry Hall 70-66-68_204   -9

Mac Meissner 65-71-68_204   -9

Sam Stevens 68-67-69_204   -9

George Cunningham 66-69-69_204   -9

Rob Oppenheim 66-69-69_204   -9

Jonathan Brightwell 71-63-70_204   -9

John Pak 67-66-71_204   -9

Philip Knowles 67-66-71_204   -9

Dawson Armstrong 66-66-72_204   -9

Brett Drewitt 67-69-69_205   -8

Justin Suh 70-66-69_205   -8

Paul Haley II 69-67-69_205   -8

Carson Young 67-68-70_205   -8

Brandon Crick 70-65-70_205   -8

Pontus Nyholm 65-70-70_205   -8

A.J. Crouch 69-65-71_205   -8

Roberto Díaz 67-67-71_205   -8

Charlie Saxon 65-68-72_205   -8

Vince India 66-66-73_205   -8

Curtis Luck 66-70-70_206   -7

Erik Barnes 65-70-71_206   -7

Kris Ventura 69-66-71_206   -7

Akshay Bhatia 69-65-72_206   -7

Brad Hopfinger 67-67-72_206   -7

Brandon Harkins 71-62-73_206   -7

Shad Tuten 70-66-71_207   -6

John VanDerLaan 68-68-71_207   -6

Joey Garber 71-64-72_207   -6

Cody Gribble 66-69-72_207   -6

Dan McCarthy 69-65-73_207   -6

Martin Contini 68-65-75_208   -5

Thomas Walsh 63-68-78_209   -4

Anders Albertson 65-66-78_209   -4

Marcelo Rozo 67-69-74_210   -3

Kevin Yu 67-69-74_210   -3

Aaron Baddeley 65-70-78_213    E

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS plans pivot to Login.gov, lets users create online accounts without facial recognition

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up