Kings coach McLellan enters COVID-19 protocols

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 10:05 PM

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Kings coach Todd McLellan entered COVID-19 protocols and wasn’t behind the bench for Friday night’s game against the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings announced McLellan’s status less than an hour before faceoff.

Assistant Trent Yawney served as the acting head coach. The Kings started a stretch of three games in four days, next hosting the New York Islanders on Saturday and the Boston Bruins on Monday.

Los Angeles had won three straight and five of their last six going into Friday. The Kings are in third place in the Pacific Division and in contention for their first playoff berth in four seasons.

___

