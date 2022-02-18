Japan 8, Switzerland 6
|Japan
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
|Switzerland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|—
|6
Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 283, Team Percentage: 88.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 79, Percentage: 99.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 81.
M. Barbezat Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
E. Neuenschwander Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
A. Paetz Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
S. Tirinzoni Shots: 20, Points: 60, Percentage: 75.
