Japan 8, Denmark 7

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 11:00 PM

Japan 0 3 1 0 2 0 1 0 1 0 8
Denmark 0 0 0 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 7

Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Denmark

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.

M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.

D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.

