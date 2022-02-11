Japan 8, Denmark 7
|Japan
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|—
|8
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|7
Japan
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 274, Team Percentage: 86.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.
Denmark
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 82.
M. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
D. Dupont Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
M. Halse Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
M. Larsen Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
