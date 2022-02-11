OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 3:55 AM

Japan 8, Canada 5

Japan 1 0 0 2 1 1 0 2 0 1 8
Canada 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 5

Japan

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 260, Team Percentage: 82.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 19, Points: 67, Percentage: 88.

Canada

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 244, Team Percentage: 77.

K. Lawes Shots: 20, Points: 55, Percentage: 69.

D. McEwen Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

J. Peterman Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

J. Jones Shots: 19, Points: 50, Percentage: 66.

