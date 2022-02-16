Japan 10, United States 7 Japan 1 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 — 10 United States…

Japan 10, United States 7

Japan 1 0 3 0 2 0 1 0 2 1 — 10 United States 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 4 0 0 — 7

Japan

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.

United States

Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 76.

B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 48, Percentage: 60.

T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.

T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.

