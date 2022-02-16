Japan 10, United States 7
|Japan
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|10
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|—
|7
Japan
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 251, Team Percentage: 79.
Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
S. Fujisawa Shots: 19, Points: 61, Percentage: 80.
United States
Team Shots: 78, Team Points: 236, Team Percentage: 76.
B. Hamilton Shots: 20, Points: 48, Percentage: 60.
T. Peterson Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
N. Roth Shots: 20, Points: 63, Percentage: 79.
T. Peterson Shots: 18, Points: 53, Percentage: 74.
