Japan 10, ROC 5 Japan 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 3 1 1 — 10 ROC 1 0…

Japan 10, ROC 5

Japan 0 3 1 0 0 1 0 3 1 1 — 10 ROC 1 0 0 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 — 5

Japan

Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 258, Team Percentage: 81.

S. Fujisawa Shots: 20, Points: 71, Percentage: 89.

Y. Suzuki Shots: 20, Points: 53, Percentage: 66.

C. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

Y. Yoshida Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.

ROC

Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 237, Team Percentage: 75.

G. Arsenkina Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.

E. Kuzmina Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.

J. Portunova Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

A. Kovaleva Shots: 19, Points: 49, Percentage: 64.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.