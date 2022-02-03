CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Youngkin joins suit challenging mask mandate | Md.'s state of emergency ends Thursday | Capitals' Ovechikin enters COVID-19 protocol | Latest COVID data
Italy 8, Switzerland 7 (Extra Ends)

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 3:06 AM

Italy 0 3 0 1 1 0 2 0 1 8
Switzerland 1 0 2 0 0 3 0 1 0 7

Italy

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 85.

S. Constantini Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 82.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Rios Shots: 27, Points: NA, Percentage: 88.

J. Perret Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 61.

