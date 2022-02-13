Italy 8, Switzerland 4
|Italy
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|—
|8
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|4
Italy
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 89.
A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
S. Arman Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.
M. Giovanella Shots: 19, Points: 70, Percentage: 92.
J. Retornaz Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.
Switzerland
Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 81.
S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.
B. Schwarz Shots: 17, Points: 49, Percentage: 72.
