Italy 8, Switzerland 4

The Associated Press

February 13, 2022, 9:48 AM

Italy 0 0 1 0 1 0 3 0 1 2 8
Switzerland 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 4

Italy

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 89.

A. Mosaner Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.

S. Arman Shots: 19, Points: 66, Percentage: 87.

M. Giovanella Shots: 19, Points: 70, Percentage: 92.

J. Retornaz Shots: 19, Points: 65, Percentage: 86.

Switzerland

Team Shots: 77, Team Points: 249, Team Percentage: 81.

S. Michel Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.

V. Tanner Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.

P. de Cruz Shots: 20, Points: 65, Percentage: 81.

B. Schwarz Shots: 17, Points: 49, Percentage: 72.

