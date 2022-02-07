Italy 8, Sweden 1 Italy 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 — 8 Sweden 0 0 0 0…

Italy 8, Sweden 1

Italy 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 — 8 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1

Italy

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 126, Team Percentage: 90.

A. Mosaner Shots: 21, Points: 79, Percentage: 94.

S. Constantini Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Sweden

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 66.

O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.

A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: 29, Percentage: 52.

