Italy 8, Sweden 1

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 8:42 AM

Italy 1 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 8
Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Italy

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 126, Team Percentage: 90.

A. Mosaner Shots: 21, Points: 79, Percentage: 94.

S. Constantini Shots: 14, Points: 47, Percentage: 84.

Sweden

Team Shots: 35, Team Points: 93, Team Percentage: 66.

O. Eriksson Shots: 21, Points: 64, Percentage: 76.

A. de Val Shots: 14, Points: 29, Percentage: 52.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

