Italy 8, Canada 7 (Extra Ends)
|Italy
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|8
|Canada
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|—
|7
Italy
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 155, Team Percentage: 86.
A. Mosaner Shots: 27, Points: 94, Percentage: 87.
S. Constantini Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.
Canada
Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 141, Team Percentage: 78.
J. Morris Shots: 27, Points: 89, Percentage: 82.
R. Homan Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.