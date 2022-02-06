Italy 8, Canada 7 (Extra Ends) Italy 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 2 1 — 8 Canada 0…

Italy 8, Canada 7 (Extra Ends)

Italy 1 0 1 2 0 1 0 2 1 — 8 Canada 0 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 0 — 7

Italy

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 155, Team Percentage: 86.

A. Mosaner Shots: 27, Points: 94, Percentage: 87.

S. Constantini Shots: 18, Points: 61, Percentage: 85.

Canada

Team Shots: 45, Team Points: 141, Team Percentage: 78.

J. Morris Shots: 27, Points: 89, Percentage: 82.

R. Homan Shots: 18, Points: 52, Percentage: 72.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.