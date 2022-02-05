Italy 7, Britain 5
|Italy
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|—
|7
|Britain
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|—
|5
Italy
Team Shots: 40, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 70.
S. Constantini Shots: 16, Points: NA, Percentage: 80.
Britain
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
B. Mouat Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.
J. Dodds Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
