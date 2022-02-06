Italy 12, Sweden 8 Italy 0 1 1 1 0 5 0 4 — 12 Sweden 2 0 0 0…

Italy 12, Sweden 8

Italy 0 1 1 1 0 5 0 4 — 12 Sweden 2 0 0 0 3 0 3 0 — 8

Italy

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 114, Team Percentage: 71.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: 71, Percentage: 74.

S. Constantini Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.

Sweden

Team Shots: 40, Team Points: 126, Team Percentage: 79.

O. Eriksson Shots: 24, Points: 75, Percentage: 78.

A. de Val Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.

