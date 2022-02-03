Italy 11, Norway 8 Italy 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 — 11 Norway 0 5 0 1…

Italy 11, Norway 8

Italy 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 2 — 11 Norway 0 5 0 1 0 0 2 0 — 8

Italy

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.

S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Norway

Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.

K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 60.

