Italy 11, Norway 8
|Italy
|3
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|—
|11
|Norway
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—
|8
Italy
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 73.
S. Constantini Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Norway
Team Shots: 39, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
M. Nedregotten Shots: 24, Points: NA, Percentage: 63.
K. Skaslien Shots: 15, Points: NA, Percentage: 60.
