OLYMPICS NEWS: Russian skater in doping scandal stumbles to 4th | Takagi wins 1st individual gold | US women's hockey loses Olympic final | Shiffrin out of Olympic combined | Top photos
Home » Sports » Italy 10, Denmark 3

Italy 10, Denmark 3

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 3:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Italy 10, Denmark 3

Italy 0 0 2 2 1 0 4 1 0 0 10
Denmark 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 3

Italy

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 197, Team Percentage: 88.

S. Arman Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.

M. Giovanella Shots: 14, Points: 54, Percentage: 96.

A. Mosaner Shots: 14, Points: 44, Percentage: 79.

J. Retornaz Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Denmark

Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 158, Team Percentage: 71.

H. Holtermann Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.

M. Krause Shots: 14, Points: 28, Percentage: 50.

M. Noergaard Shots: 14, Points: 35, Percentage: 63.

K. Wiksten Shots: 14, Points: 49, Percentage: 88.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS regulator hires chief data officer, seeks feedback on performance dashboard

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

DHS privacy chief aims to promote ‘privacy enhancing technologies’

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up