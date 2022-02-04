OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Italy 10, Czech Republic 2

The Associated Press

February 4, 2022, 1:55 AM

Italy 4 1 0 4 1 0 0 0 10
Czech Republic 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2

Italy

Team Shots: 29, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

A. Mosaner Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.

S. Constantini Shots: 11, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.

Czech Republic

Team Shots: 29, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.

T. Paul Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.

Z. Paulova Shots: 11, Points: NA, Percentage: 64.

