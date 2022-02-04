Italy 10, Czech Republic 2
|Italy
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|10
|Czech Republic
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—
|2
Italy
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
A. Mosaner Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 86.
S. Constantini Shots: 11, Points: NA, Percentage: 91.
Czech Republic
Team Shots: 29, Team Points: NA, Team Percentage: NA.
T. Paul Shots: 18, Points: NA, Percentage: 75.
Z. Paulova Shots: 11, Points: NA, Percentage: 64.
