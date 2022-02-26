CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Inter Miami and Chicago open season with scoreless tie

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 9:19 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami CF and the Chicago Fire played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer season opener on Saturday.

The closest Inter Miami came to scoring was a Leonardo Campana header — off a cross from Gonzalo Higuaín — that hit the crossbar in the first half.

Chicago’s best opportunity happened soon after in the 32nd minute when former Philadelphia Union striker Kacper Przybylko fed Stanislav Ivanov whose attempt bounced off the post. Neither team had a serious scoring threat after that.

