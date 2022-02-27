IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

Sunday
At Streets of St. Petersburg
St.Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100 laps, Running.
2. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
3. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
4. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
5. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
6. (4) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
7. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
8. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
10. (22) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
11. (15) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
12. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
13. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
14. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
15. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
16. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
17. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
18. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
19. (19) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
20. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
21. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.
22. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.
23. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.
24. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Dallara-Chevrolet, 97, Running.
25. (14) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.
26. (24) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 23, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.899 mph.
Time of Race: 01:51:27.3466.
Margin of Victory: 0.5095 seconds.
Cautions: 1 for 8 laps.
Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-26, Rossi 27-36, Dixon 37-48, VeeKay 49-61, McLaughlin 62-63, Palou 64, Power 65, Dixon 66-79, McLaughlin 80.
Points: McLaughlin 54, Palou 41, Power 36, Herta 32, Grosjean 30, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Dixon 25, Ericsson 22, Sato 20.
