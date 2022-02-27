CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Results

The Associated Press

February 27, 2022, 4:47 PM

Sunday

At Streets of St. Petersburg

St.Petersburg, Fla.

Lap length: 1.8 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100 laps, Running.

2. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

3. (2) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

4. (3) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

5. (5) Romain Grosjean, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

6. (4) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

7. (11) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

8. (7) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

10. (22) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

11. (15) Christian Lundgaard, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

12. (16) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

13. (23) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

14. (17) Helio Castroneves, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

15. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

16. (9) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

17. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

18. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

19. (19) Callum Ilott, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

20. (13) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

21. (20) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, 100, Running.

22. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Dallara-Honda, 100, Running.

23. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Dallara-Honda, 99, Running.

24. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Dallara-Chevrolet, 97, Running.

25. (14) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, 62, Did not finish.

26. (24) David Malukas, Dallara-Honda, 23, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 96.899 mph.

Time of Race: 01:51:27.3466.

Margin of Victory: 0.5095 seconds.

Cautions: 1 for 8 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-26, Rossi 27-36, Dixon 37-48, VeeKay 49-61, McLaughlin 62-63, Palou 64, Power 65, Dixon 66-79, McLaughlin 80.

Points: McLaughlin 54, Palou 41, Power 36, Herta 32, Grosjean 30, Veekay 29, Rahal 26, Dixon 25, Ericsson 22, Sato 20.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

