Hodgson equates EPL return to ‘siren call from the mermaid’

WATFORD, England (AP) — Roy Hodgson has equated his return to Premier League management to a sailor receiving a “siren call from the mermaid.”

The 74-year-old former England coach was hired by Watford last week and will look to steer the team out of relegation danger, like he has done in previous rescue acts at Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

Despite Watford’s history of being ruthless in firing managers, Hodgson said it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and used a surprising analogy to describe his situation.

“I wasn’t expecting any calls from Watford, or anyone else for that matter,” he said. “But it was a very easy job to accept.

“It was the siren call from the mermaid as the sailor passes by on his ship. They got the right mermaid going past the right ship.”

Watford had dropped to next-to-last place, two points from safety with 18 matches remaining, after a 3-0 home loss to Norwich when the Pozzo family decided to fire Claudio Ranieri after his 3½ months in charge.

Hodgson has worked under Watford’s Italian owners before, at Udinese in 2001. They fell out and Hodgson lasted just six months.

“What happened there was as much my fault as any I could attach to them,” he said.

“In many ways our relationship then was not bad at all, I didn’t think, and since that time — which is over 20 years ago — I have spoken to Gino (Pozzo) on many occasions, and to his father. So as far as I’m concerned that is water long under the bridge, it had no effect on me accepting this invitation to work for them again.”

Hodgson said he doesn’t care that he is the 16th manager at Watford since the Pozzo family took over

“When I was offered this job, it was under a very clear mandate — can you come in and work with us to the end of the season, do what we think you do well and help us stay in the league?” he said.

“Therefore, it was very easy for me to accept that challenge because I thought I was capable and wanted to do it.”

