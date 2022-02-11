OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Sports » 'High-flying' Mané back for…

‘High-flying’ Mané back for Liverpool after Senegal title

The Associated Press

February 11, 2022, 8:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Sadio Mané has returned to Liverpool after celebrating Senegal’s title in the African Cup of Nations and is set to be in contention for the Premier League match at Burnley on Sunday.

Mané led Senegal to its first African Cup championship by converting the decisive penalty in a shootout win over Egypt and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah in the final. Senegal’s Lions of Teranga were feted with a parade and a presidential ceremony in Dakar.

“He will probably emotionally still be high-flying, but physically we have to see, how intense it was for him the last few days,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Friday.

Klopp may not need to rush Mané back, however, as Liverpool has plenty of attacking options. New winger Luis Diaz made an impressive debut and Diogo Jota scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Leicester on Thursday.

Salah came on as a substitute in a win that keeps second-place Liverpool nine points behind Manchester City with a game in hand. Liverpool is also chasing titles in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

“It’s good to have options with the quality the boys have,” Klopp said.

Mané was expected to train Friday and Klopp said “we make a decision after that, how he feels and all that stuff.”

Burnley is in last place but has games in hand after coronavirus-related postponements earlier in the season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up